Bel Air home destroyed in Tuesday fire; four cats perish in blaze

Four cats died when a Bel Air home burned to the ground Tuesday, the Office of the State Fire Marshal reported.
The at the one-story house in the 3100 block of Nova Scotia Road was discovered by a passerby around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters were dispatched and took 20 minutes to contain the blaze, but the home was considered a complete loss.
The house’s two occupants were not in the house when it caught fire, the fire marshal reported. One Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company firefighter received a minor injury and was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. He is expected to be treated and released.
Approximately $100,000 was lost to the blaze — half of it in structure damage and half in damage to the home’s contents. The fire started in the interior of the home, the fire marshal’s office reported, and its preliminary cause is under investigation.
The home had a smoke alarm, but it was unclear if it activated, according to the fire marshal.