Fire outside Buffalo Wild Wings in Bel Air

A small fire at the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Bel Air temporarily closed the restaurant during the lunch hour on Tuesday.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company responded to a call at the restaurant, located in the Bel Air Festival shopping center on Bel Air South Parkway, shortly before noon. It took 10 firefighters five minutes to put out the fire, which was contained to a small area of exterior siding at the rear of the building.

The fire caused an estimated $1,000 in damages, according to the state fire marshal. No injuries were reported. The fire was discovered by an employee and was caused by discarded smoking material, according to a preliminary investigation by the state fire marshal’s office.

Patrons were initially evacuated, however the restaurant was later reopened by the Harford County Health Department, according to the state fire marshal’s office.

State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci reminds all Marylanders of the dangers of fire as a result of improperly extinguished smoking materials.

“Many recent fires in the state have been the result of fires around dwellings involving smoldering remains of smoking materials on or near dry vegetation, flower pots and mulch,” Geraci said in a statement. “Many of these fires have resulted in damage to decks, porches and dwellings.”

The Office of the State Fire Marshal offers the following tips and guidelines when choosing an activity such as smoking: