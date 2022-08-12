Townhome fire in Forest Hill

The Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company responded to a house fire in the 300 block of Betty Court in Forest Hill Friday morning.

The three-story townhome’s two occupants discovered a fire on the exterior deck around 7:30 a.m. The fire quickly spread to the roof and attic. A total of 40 firefighters took about 20 minutes to control the blaze. The occupants of the home were not injured.

The adjacent townhome sustained extensive water damage. There was a total loss of about $350,000, according to a news release from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Discarded smoking material was not ruled out.

