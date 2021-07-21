Man arrested after filming Harford County traffic stop agrees to community service, writing a letter of apology

A New York man arrested on charges of obstructing and hindering a Harford County Sheriff’s deputy at a traffic stop he filmed had his case indefinitely postponed Wednesday, with the man agreeing to community service and to write a letter of apology.
SeanPaul Reyes, 30, was arrested while filming a May 4 traffic stop conducted by Senior Deputy Keith Jackson with the sheriff’s office on the 500 block of Pulaski Highway in Joppa. The sheriff’s office initiated an internal investigation into the matter and posted the body camera footage of the stop to its Facebook page.
Jackson was consulted throughout the case and agreed for it to be resolved in this way, according to a statement from the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office.
“Mr. Reyes has since written his letter of apology wherein he now acknowledges that his actions were misguided, recognizes the important role law enforcement play when engaged in the course of their duties and understands the proper way to exercise his 1st amendment rights,” according to the statement.
Reyes also withdrew a complaint he filed against Jackson, spokesperson for the office Cristie Hopkins said.
Reyes criminal case was placed on the stet docket, meaning the parties involved agreed to have it indefinitely postponed, according to Harford County Deputy State’s Attorney Gavin Patashnick. Stet, which is Latin for “let it stand,” cases can be reopened for any reason within the first year of postponement, and reopened for good cause after that year.
While it is not a conviction, defendants must wait three years before applying for expungement for stet cases.
Patashnick said Reye’s letter is about one page single-spaced, and the community service amounts to 10 hours.
The body-cam footage shows Reyes approaching police officers during a traffic stop and filming them from a sidewalk with his smartphone, as well as his exchange with Jackson.
Jackson asks what Reyes wants and tells him to back away from the traffic stop as Reyes walks closer. Reyes, who posted his video of the exchange on his YouTube page, says he is on a public sidewalk. Jackson instructs him to back up several times before pointing his stun gun at Reyes, who takes a few steps backward. Jackson says Reyes is interrupting the traffic stop while Reyes maintains he has a right to film the police.
After some argument, Jackson tells Reyes to put his hands behind his back and that he is under arrest.
Then two deputies handcuff Reyes and seat him on the curb. Jackson says Reyes was approaching the scene from the rear and that he could have filmed from another location instead of walking up close behind the police cars. Jackson tells Reyes he unholstered his stun gun because Reyes would not stop moving toward him.
“We will allow you to video; I do not care if you are standing over in that parking lot there where I can see you,” Jackson says. “As soon as we do a traffic stop or any other type of investigation, we drop a bubble on the area we are in. You are not walking up behind me.”
As he sits on the curb, Reyes and the deputy argue back and forth about what happened. Reyes apologizes and asks to leave while Jackson says that Reyes took his attention away from the traffic stop and was acting confrontational.
In a previous interview, Reyes who identified himself as a “first-amendment auditor,” said he did not plan to speak to the deputies or the person who was stopped when he walked over. Reyes said he was a support of police, in fact, but wants to hold them accountable.
Reyes’ attorney was not immediately available to speak about the case.
The sheriff’s office’s policy on filming deputies states that officers cannot restrict citizens from filming them in the public domain “as long as their location, action or behavior does not “create a legitimate, articulable threat to officer safety or the safety of others, or an unlawful hindrance to successful resolution of the law enforcement activity.”
The state’s attorney’s office praised Jackson’s comportment and use of de-escalation strategies.
“Deputy Jackson’s actions that evening exemplify how our law enforcement routinely interacts with our Harford County community and how it should be done,” according to the office’s statement.