Bel Air resident G. Edward Fielder, a former member of the Harford County Council and a retired high school teacher, was honored by the council last month as he was named a Harford Living Treasure.
“Your memories in Harford County are very vibrant and will be recognized here in Harford County forever,” Councilman Andre Johnson said during the Nov. 19 council meeting as he read the proclamation honoring Fielder into the record.
Edward Fielder is the third generation of his family to receive the Living Treasure honor, which is conferred upon people who are at least 70 years old and have lived in Harford County for at least 40 years. Nominees are sent to the county’s Cultural Arts Board, which reviews the applications and then sends them to the County Council for a final vote.
The council voted unanimously Nov. 19 in favor of Edward Fielder’s nomination as a Living Treasure. He follows his uncle, Sam Fielder Jr., and grandfather, Samuel B. Fielder Sr. — the elder Fielder moved to Harford County from Virginia in the 1920s, Edward Fielder said.
“I am lucky enough to have been nominated to be the third generation of Fielders to be recognized [as Living Treasures],” he said.
Ed Fielder attended the ceremony with his wife, Kathy, and their children, Chris, James and Jennifer. He grew up in Harford County, graduated from Bel Air High School and then graduated from Cornell University in New York. He moved back home after college and worked with his father to develop a “state-of-the-art dairy farm,” Johnson said, reading from the proclamation.
Fielder served on the County Council from 1982 to 1990, and joined Harford County Public Schools in 1991 as a social studies teacher. He taught at Harford Technical High School and C. Milton Wright High School.
“He mastered the budget and became a strong advocate for education and law enforcement,” Johnson said of Fielder’s time on the council.
Fielder and his wife are both retired from HCPS — Kathy Fielder is a former media specialist and librarian at Churchville Elementary School. Their children Chris and Jennifer teach at local high schools, and James works at Aberdeen Proving Ground, according to Ed.
Ed and Kathy Fielder started a canning company, Fielder’s Choice Delectables, after they retired from the school system. They made jams, jellies and salsas from homegrown produce, including hot peppers such as ghost peppers and the Carolina Reaper, and their products were sold in area supermarkets and the Bel Air Farmers Market.
“We used to grow the hottest peppers on the face of the earth,” Ed said, noting the jams and salsas won state and national acclaim.
Ed recalled coming home from college to his family’s dairy farm and realizing that “we had gotten to a point ... where milking 55, 65 cows was not enough to make a good income.”
“We put in a very much state-of-the-art dairy operation, with milking about 220 cows, and we used a flush system — just like you would use on your toilet — to get rid of manure,” he said.
Ed also said he “had a lot of fun teaching a lot of great kids at” Harford Tech and C. Milton Wright.
More information about Living Treasures, and an archive of honorees with their recorded interviews, is online at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1263/Harford-Living-Treasures.