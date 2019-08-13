Eight charged with public drinking in Festival Park in Aberdeen; some face additional drug charges

Eight people were arrested Saturday after a multi-week investigation into complaints of illegal activity in Festival Park in downtown Aberdeen.
Aberdeen Police Department’s special investigating unit started looking two weeks ago into complaints of alcohol consumption, intoxicated behavior, littering, public urination and use of illegal narcotics, according to charging documents.
Officers watched activity in the park for two hours on Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and saw eight people, in the back portion of the park that borders Howard Street, consuming an alcoholic beverage from an open container.
Charged with consuming alcohol in public were Darryl Copeland, 30, and Amanda Brooks, 37, both of the 100 block of New County Road in Aberdeen; Altonberg Williams, 52, of the 1200 block of Battery Drive in Havre de Grace; Miranda Pounds, 45, and Brian Ipock, 33, both of the 2700 block of Forge Hill Road in Bel Air; Joseph Gordon, 46, whose address was unavailable; Vincelah Hayes, 47, of the 100 block of North Philadelphia Boulevard in Aberdeen; and Joyce Presberry, 45, of the 700 block of Pulaski Highway in Havre de Grace.
Some of those eight were charged with other offenses, including selling drugs, according to court documents.
Police said Brooks was carrying a clear plastic bag and distributing a leafy substance — suspected marijuana — from it, according to charging documents.
Copeland allegedly rolled a blunt and smoked it with Brooks, Ipock and Williams.
A second time, Brooks allegedly gave marijuana to Copeland, who gave it to Ipock, who emptied out a cigarillo and allegedly refilled it with the marijuana, which he lit and shared with others, according to the documents.
Copeland allegedly had a clear bag containing a white substance that later tested positive as cocaine, according to court records. Police watched as Copeland allegedly gave a small amount of cocaine to Williams, who walked to a car.
Given the activity police observed, officers made their arrests.
As Williams was arrested, he crushed a white rock-like substance under his foot, according to charging documents. When he was searched, police found materials used to smoke cocaine, including a glass tube. He was charged with drug possession other than marijuana.
Police who searched Brooks found 3 grams of marijuana, indicating she was distributing it.
Copeland was charged with two counts of distributing a narcotic and single counts each of conspiracy to distribute a narcotic and drug possession other than marijuana.
Brooks is charged with distributing a narcotic and conspiracy to distribute a narcotic.
Pounds also had a glass cylinder in her possession, according to charging documents. She was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hayes allegedly used a cigarette wrapper to wrap an unknown drug, which Hayes later told police was Suboxone. He was charged with drug possession other than marijuana.
All eight were taken to Harford County Detention Center, where Brooks, Williams, Pounds, Ipock, Gordon and Presberry were released on their own recognizance.
Hayes was held without bail and Copeland, initially held on $7,500 bail, was released on his own recognizance Monday after a bail review hearing.