Eight charged with public drinking in Festival Park in Aberdeen; some face additional drug charges

Charged with consuming alcohol in public were Darryl Copeland, 30, and Amanda Brooks, 37, both of the 100 block of New County Road in Aberdeen; Altonberg Williams, 52, of the 1200 block of Battery Drive in Havre de Grace; Miranda Pounds, 45, and Brian Ipock, 33, both of the 2700 block of Forge Hill Road in Bel Air; Joseph Gordon, 46, whose address was unavailable; Vincelah Hayes, 47, of the 100 block of North Philadelphia Boulevard in Aberdeen; and Joyce Presberry, 45, of the 700 block of Pulaski Highway in Havre de Grace.