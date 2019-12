The 2019 Festival of Trees, which took place Friday, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Bel Air Armory, featured donated, decorated trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses sold through a silent auction, with proceeds going to Cancer LifeNet at the Kaufman Cancer Center. The event is sponsored by the Chesapeake Cancer Alliance and the Upper Chesapeake Hospital Foundation.

(S. Wayne Carter Jr.)