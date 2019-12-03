Approximately 1,450 people attended the 2019 Chesapeake Cancer Alliance Festival of Trees at the Bel Air Armory over two days last weekend, event organizers said, and the fundraiser event is expected to raise more than $46,000 for the Cancer LifeNet program at the Kaufman Cancer Center at Upper Chesapeake Hospital.
The Festival of Trees featured 63 decorated trees, 48 decorated wreaths and 20 gingerbread houses on display for attendees to marvel at and bid on through a silent auction.
The event also featured music and entertainment by John Sobus, the Ding Dong Singers, the Bel Air High School Alumni Jazz Ensemble, the Dance with Me School of Dance, the Hoppin' Hawks and the Silver Eagles Cloggers.
It also featured a children's area, where kids could make graham cracker gingerbread houses with suppllies donated by Giant Foods of Rock Spring, Weis Market and many CCA volunteers.
“Again, this event was very successful thanks to the hard work of so many volunteers, sponsors and donors,” event organizers Sandy and Dave Guzewich said in an email to The Aegis.
“The Cancer LifeNet programs and services touch the lives of about 1500 cancer patients and their families annually. All proceeds from the CCA Festival of Trees stay within Harford County serving those cancer patients who are our neighbors, our friends and our family,” the Guzewiches said. “Chesapeake Cancer Alliance is ‘friends helping friends fight cancer’ right in our community.”