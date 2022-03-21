Fatal three-vehicle crash in Harford County

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday morning in Harford County.

According to a news release, around10 a.m. Saturday troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack responded to the area of Route 22 (Churchville Road) at Technology Drive in Aberdeen for a report of a multi-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 22 at the same time a Honda Pilot was traveling east.

Advertisement

According to a preliminary investigation, the Honda, driven by James Grace Jr., 28, of Street, crossed over the westbound lane and crashed head-on into the motorcycle. A Hyundai Elantra traveling behind the motorcycle then crashed into both vehicles. The driver of the motorcycle, Zackary Michael Victor Perrone, 31, of Bel Air, was ejected and landed on the Hyundai.

All three vehicles caught fire. Perrone was declared deceased at the scene. Route 22 west was closed for about four hours after the crash.

Advertisement

Grace was taken to the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack before being released to family. The driver of the Elantra has been identified as William Zbozny, 53, of Churchville.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team will complete the investigation before turning their findings over to the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office, which will decide what charges may be filed in this case, according to the release.