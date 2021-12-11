xml:space="preserve">
Man shot while driving in Joppatowne dies, promoting Harford homicide investigation

By
The Aegis
Dec 11, 2021 12:56 PM

A 29-year-old man was shot while driving in Joppatowne Friday night, crashed into a utility pole and later died, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.

William James Doran, of Joppatowne, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Detectives are investigating Doran’s death as a homicide.

Deputies assigned to the sheriff’s office’s Southern Precinct got a call about a motor vehicle crash in the 500 block of Dembytown Road in Joppatowne, the news release said.

At the scene, medics were already performing CPR on Doran and soonrealized he was shot in the upper body, the sheriff’s office said. Doran was pronounced dead shortly thereafter at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center.

Sheriff’s deputies and Maryland State Police troopers did an extensive canvass of the area in search of a suspect; they found none, according to the release.

However, investigators soon pieced together a picture about what happened. The sheriff’s office said Doran was driving in same block of Dembytown Road when he was shot, prompting his vehicle to veer off course and strike a utility pole.

Crime scene technicians preserved the scene and collected physical evidence, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office encouraged anybody with information about the shooting to call Detective Moro, with the office’s Criminal Investigations Division, at 443-409-3154. The office said anyone who knows something but who wish to remain anonymous can do so by dialing 1-866-7LOCKUP to reach Metro Crime Stoppers.

