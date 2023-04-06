Man outside disabled truck hit by car and killed on I-95 in Abingdon

Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that left a 22-year-old New York man dead Wednesday evening on Interstate 95 in Harford County.

Shortly after 6 p.m., troopers from the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to the report of a crash involving a pedestrian on southbound I-95 at the 77.6-mile marker in Abingdon.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Rajwinder Singh, of Hicksville, New York, was the driver of a disabled Volvo tractor trailer parked on the shoulder with its hazard lights on. Singh was standing outside of his vehicle when he was hit by a black 2017 Toyota Camry, according to a news release from the Maryland State Police.

Emergency medical service personnel pronounced Singh dead at the scene.

The owner the Toyota Camry, Abbas Zaheer, 19, of Roosevelt, New York, and three passengers in the car with him refused medical treatment at the scene.

During the investigation, police discovered that Zaheer traveled out of lane three onto the shoulder. Police believe Singh was walking from the rear of the trailer to the tractor when the Camry traveled onto the shoulder and hit him, according to police.

Personnel from Harford County Fire and EMS also responded along with deputies from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the lane closures and detour. Lanes were closed on southbound I-95 for approximately three hours.

The cause and contributing factors of the crash remain under investigation. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Harford County state’s attorney.

Witnesses are urged to contact the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack at 410-537-1150.