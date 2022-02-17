xml:space="preserve">
One person dead after home fire in Aberdeen

By
The Aegis
Feb 17, 2022 7:50 AM

One person is dead following a home fire in Aberdeen, officials said Thursday.

At about 2 a.m., the Aberdeen Fire Department responded to the fire in the 400 block of Manor Court, in a neighborhood a few minutes from Ripken Stadium.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Harford County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the blaze, according to a tweet from the fire marshal.

In photos shared by the fire marshal, smoke billowed from the two-story home and its attached garage — a hollowed shell with no roof.

