One person dead after home fire in Aberdeen

One person is dead following a home fire in Aberdeen, officials said Thursday.
At about 2 a.m., the Aberdeen Fire Department responded to the fire in the 400 block of Manor Court, in a neighborhood a few minutes from Ripken Stadium.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Harford County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the blaze, according to a tweet from the fire marshal.
In photos shared by the fire marshal, smoke billowed from the two-story home and its attached garage — a hollowed shell with no roof.