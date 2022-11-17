55-year-old man dies in Elkton trailer fire

Deputy state fire marshals are investigating the cause of an Elkton fire that claimed the life of a 55-year-old man and critically injured a woman Thursday morning.

A neighbor discovered a large fire at 65 Walnut Grove Road shortly before 7 a.m., according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. The Cecil County Sheriff’s Office was the first to arrive and found the fire involved a camper trailer with heavy fire throughout just behind the home. Deputies found a deceased male in a window of the camper.

Moments later, firefighters from Singerly Fire Company arrived and discovered a critically injured 55-year-old woman outside the home.

It took firefighters from multiple departments 45 minutes to contain the blaze to the camper, said Oliver Alkire, assistant public information for the Office of the State Fire Marshal. The fire caused extensive damage to the adjacent home, but the man living in the home was able to escape without injury, Alkire said.

Paramedics treated the woman at the scene before before she was transported by medevac to Johns Hopkins Bayview Burn Center, where she is listed in critical condition.

Investigators have confirmed that all of the parties are related, but currently, the Office of the State Fire Marshal isn’t releasing any information on the victims. Investigators are still looking for the origin and cause of the fire.