A second man has died as a result of injuries suffered in single-vehicle crash Saturday in Harford County, police said.
Roshon T. Harris, 35, of Aberdeen, died Tuesday night, Harford County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Kyle Andersen confirmed Friday.
Deputies responded to the crash at about 2:40 a.m. Oct. 5 near the intersection of North Stepney Road and Aldino Stepney Road near Aberdeen.
Deon C. Clark, 49, of Edgewood, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Harris was taken to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore in critical condition following the crash.
Clark and Harris were both passengers in the vehicle.
Deputies identified the driver as Jennifer A. Keen, 38, of Churchville. They said she was driving a 2017 Volkswagen when it left the roadway and hit a tree.
Medics took Keen to the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said earlier this week.
The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, Andersen said, and no additional information is available at this time.
The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information to contact its traffic unit at 443-409-3324.