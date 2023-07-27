78-year-old man killed in Jarrettsville crash with Harford County DPW dump truck

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A 78-year-old man died Thursday afternoon after his car collided with a Harford County Department of Public Works dump truck at a work zone in Jarrettsville, according to county officials.

Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at about 12:46 p.m. to the intersection of Baldwin Mill Road and Furnace Road, where a BMW 328i had collided with a DPW dump truck, police said in a news release.

Fallston resident John Derwart, the driver of the BMW, died at the scene. A passenger in his car, 81-year-old Joan Bridges of Fallston, was taken to a hospital as a precaution, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the dump truck, 54-year-old DPW employee Scott Thommen, was not injured.

Police said Thommen had been maneuvering the dump truck through an active work zone at the intersection while Derwart was traveling north on Baldwin Mill Road when the vehicles collided.

The county’s Department of Emergency Services peer support team was activated to support the DPW staff, according to a county news release.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the driver who died,” Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly said in a statement, noting that the county is “supporting our public works staff as they deal with this tragedy.”

The sheriff’s office’s crash team is investigating the crash. Those with information are asked to contact investigators at 443-409-3324.