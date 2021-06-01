xml:space="preserve">
Maryland State Police investigating fatal two-vehicle weekend crash in Harford County

By
The Aegis
Jun 01, 2021 9:26 AM

An Aberdeen man died after a multi-vehicle crash on Route 40 over the weekend, according to Maryland State Police.

David Warren Jones, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Ron Snyder, a spokesperson for state police. The preliminary investigation showed he was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, a Chevrolet Suburban driven by Jones was traveling west on Pulaski Highway near Oakington Road when it crossed into the left lane and struck the rear of the Ford F-150 pickup, according the preliminary investigation.

The Suburban then crossed over the center median, all eastbound lanes of Pulaski Highway and struck a tree, police said.

The driver of the Ford pickup was not injured, police said.

Route 40 was temporarily shut down as a result of the crash, the cause of which remains under investigation. No additional information about the crash was available as of Tuesday morning, Snyder said.

