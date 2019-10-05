One person has died after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.
Two other occupants of the vehicle were in serious condition after the crash, which happened at about 2:40 a.m. near the intersection of Stepney Road and Aldino Stepney Road, the office said.
No further details, including the victims’ names, were immediately available Saturday morning. The crash closed Stepney Road between Carsins Run and Aldino Stepney roads.
This story will be updated.