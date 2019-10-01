Investigators have yet to determine the cause of a fatal crash on Routes 24 and 755 in Edgewood last week, and it could take some time, according to a Maryland State Police spokeswoman.
On Tuesday, state police identified Seth A. Grinnage, 36, of Edgewood, as the driver of the Infiniti SUV that crashed at about 11:50 a.m. Thursday.
Grinnage and his female passenger, Chardey D. Gilliam, 31, also of Edgewood, were ejected from the vehicle, Brenda Carl, a public information officer for state police, said.
Grinnage was pronounced dead at the scene. Gilliam was taken Johns Hopkins Bayview in Baltimore, Carl said. Her condition was unclear Tuesday morning.
Carl said it will take the Maryland State Police Crash Team “some time” to issue their report regarding the cause of the crash.
The preliminary investigation showed the SUV was traveling south on Route 24 at a high rate of speed between the Route 40 spur and Route 755 (Edgewood Road) when it left the roadway, struck a tree in the median and caught fire, according to police.
Route 24 was closed for nearly four hours as a result of the crash.