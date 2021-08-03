(Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford County Harford Maryland Harford Farm Fair 4-H Livestock Sale | PHOTOS Aug 03, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement A good crowd came out and dug deep into their pockets to support the young people in Harford County 4-H helping them bring in nearly $600,000 at the 2021 Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Livestock Sale. Harford County Farm Fair 2021 Brogan Thompson leads his grand champion market goat around the ring for potential buyers during the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Livestock Sale Saturday July 31, 2021 at the Harford County Equestrian Center. Harford County Farm Fair 2021 Emmalyn Hindle scans the crowd for perspective buyers for her pen of grand champion rabbits as she waits for the auctioneer to call her to the ring during the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Livestock Sale Saturday July 31, 2021 at the Harford County Equestrian Center.

Harford County Farm Fair 2021 Young 4-H showmen, from left, Mackenzie Gill, Ferah Seren and Jamie Widman make sure that buyer Art Heston, seated, knows which animals to bid on during the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Livestock Sale Saturday July 31, 2021 at the Harford County Equestrian Center.

Harford County Farm Fair 2021 Buyer Marshall Klein, left, of Klein's Shop Rite stands with Ryan Trout and his grand champion dairy steer during the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Livestock Sale Saturday July 31, 2021 at the Harford County Equestrian Center. Harford County Farm Fair 2021 Charlotte Smithson has a tough time holding back a few tears as she stands in the ring with her steer hearing the bids climb during the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Livestock Sale Saturday July 31, 2021 at the Harford County Equestrian Center.

Harford County Farm Fair 2021 Spotters scan the crowd for bidders as the auctioneers help keep the prices moving up during the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Livestock Sale Saturday July 31, 2021 at the Harford County Equestrian Center.

Harford County Farm Fair 2021 Young 4-H showman Branson Taylor leads his sheep Buddy back to the stall after a quick clean up as the pair wait to be called to the ring for the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Livestock Sale Saturday July 31, 2021 at the Harford County Equestrian Center. Harford County Farm Fair 2021 A cow stays comfortable while getting shined up for the ring before the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Livestock Sale Saturday July 31, 2021 at the Harford County Equestrian Center.

Harford County Farm Fair 2021 Reese McNutt tries to keep back the tears as she stands waiting to head in to the ring with her steer during Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Livestock Sale Saturday July 31, 2021 at the Harford County Equestrian Center.

Harford County Farm Fair 2021 A group of 4-H kids gather on the bleachers as they wait for their turn to head into the ring with their animals during the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Livestock Sale Saturday July 31, 2021 at the Harford County Equestrian Center. Harford County Farm Fair 2021 Elisabeth Holmes keeps track of the sale prices on her auction sheet during the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Livestock Sale Saturday July 31, 2021 at the Harford County Equestrian Center.

Harford County Farm Fair 2021 Emmalyn Hindle tries to find a comfortable way to carry her small pen of grand champion rabbits as the auctioneer calls her to the ring during the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Livestock Sale Saturday July 31, 2021 at the Harford County Equestrian Center.

Harford County Farm Fair 2021 Local farmer Bob Tibbs keeps track of the prices on his auction sheet as he watches the bids continue to climb during the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Livestock Sale Saturday July 31, 2021 at the Harford County Equestrian Center. Harford County Farm Fair 2021 Brody Sather leads his reserve champion market lamb around the ring for potential buyers during the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Livestock Sale Saturday July 31, 2021 at the Harford County Equestrian Center.

Harford County Farm Fair 2021 Potential bidders keep an eye on the ring as 4-H members bring their animals in during the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Livestock Sale Saturday July 31, 2021 at the Harford County Equestrian Center.

Harford County Farm Fair 2021 A group of young 4-H kids check on their animals as they wait for the start of the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Livestock Sale Saturday July 31, 2021 at the Harford County Equestrian Center. Harford County Farm Fair 2021 A young 4-H showman keeps his animal calm as the pair wait to be called to the ring for the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Livestock Sale Saturday July 31, 2021 at the Harford County Equestrian Center.

Harford County Farm Fair 2021 Rachel Kesterson places her reserve champion ribbon on her pen of rabbits as she waits for the auctioneer to call her to the ring during the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Livestock Sale Saturday July 31, 2021 at the Harford County Equestrian Center.

Harford County Farm Fair 2021 Auction spotter Bob Ryan scans the crowd for bidders as the auctioneers help keep the prices moving up during the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Livestock Sale Saturday July 31, 2021 at the Harford County Equestrian Center. Harford County Farm Fair 2021 Kloe Patrick wears her reserve champion intermediate showman belt buckle for good luck as she waits to enter the ring with her hog at the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Livestock Sale Saturday July 31, 2021 at the Harford County Equestrian Center.

Harford County Farm Fair 2021 Grant Herbert, left, talks with potential buyer, Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, about some of his sheep on teh auction list during the Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Livestock Sale Saturday July 31, 2021 at the Harford County Equestrian Center.

Harford County Farm Fair 2021 Reese McNutt tries to keep back the tears as she stands in the ring with her steer while the the auctioneer calls out potential buyers during Harford County Farm Fair 4-H Livestock Sale Saturday July 31, 2021 at the Harford County Equestrian Center. 