Get your geek on at Harford County Public Library’s Fandom Fest this Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road.

Fandom Fest, an event dedicated to comic book and pop culture, will feature Dungeons & Dragons, jumbo-sized family games, geeky green screen photos, kids’ crafts, Nintendo Switch™ gaming, board games, trading card games, a scavenger hunt, Sphero Derby, Superhero Academy, “Who’s That Pokémon?” 3D print demos, costume contests and more.

“We are so excited to bring back Fandom Fest after a three-year absence,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “It’s one of the library’s most popular events for customers of all ages.”

From 12 to 12:45 p.m. Lee Durfey-Lavoie and Veronica Agarwal, the authors of the 2022 Black-Eyed Susan Award nominee, “Just Roll with It,” will participate in a meet the author and illustrator event. Their book is a contemporary middle-grade graphic novel for fans of “Guts” and “Real Friends” about how dealing with anxiety and OCD can affect everyday life.

Other activities throughout the day include:

Nerdy Story Time, 10:15 to 11 a.m.

Dungeons & Dragons, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Robo Petting Zoo, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Tournament, 12:30 to 4 p.m.

Sphero Derby, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Abingdon Library Teen Anime Club Presents: Try Not to Dance, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Special Effects Makeup Demo, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Costume contests for kids take place from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. A costume contest for those 13 years of age and older will be held between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.