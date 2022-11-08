Aberdeen house fire leaves family of five displaced

A house fire in the 400 block of Holly Drive in Aberdeen on Monday left two adults and three children displaced, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

An adult female who lives in the house arrived home shortly before 6 p.m. to the sound of smoke alarms sounding inside the home, fire officials said. Two of her dogs ran out as soon as she opened the door, and she was able to crawl inside and rescue a third dog from its cage.

It took 45 firefighters from the Aberdeen Fire Department about 20 minutes to control the fire.

The fire caused about $100,000 in damages to the one-story home. No injuries were reported. The displaced family is being aided by Harford County Disaster Assistance and the Red Cross.

Fire officials said the fire started in the kitchen, but the cause is under investigation.