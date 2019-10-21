About 20 thefts from vehicles in the Fallston area have been reported since early August, and the Harford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to solve them.
In addition to the thefts from cars, Sheriff Office’s spokesman Kyle Andersen said there has been a burglary, an attempted burglary and vandalism reported in Fallston.
"I would definitely call it a trend in that area," he said, although police are not certain the incidents are all connected.
The burglary, which occurred overnight between Aug. 30 and 31, someone made entry into a garage in the 2000 block of Oakmont Road and stole dirt bikes and chainsaws, Andersen said. The vandalism incident was a shattered windshield, reported Sept. 10 in the 2100 block of Givenswood Drive.
There was also an incident Sept. 2 in which a person was assaulted with pepper spray when they saw someone rummaging through a vehicle in the 2500 block of Port Lane, Andersen said.
A number of the vehicles were unlocked, however, Andersen said about eight or nine incidents involved a window or windshield being smashed.
While it is important to lock vehicles, the sheriff’s office also wants to remind people not to leave valuables in vehicles, particularly in plain site, as it can be an invitation for criminals, even when the cars are seemingly parked safely in your driveway.
"They don't care, they will smash windows," Andersen said.
Oftentimes, these types of crimes are tied to the opioid epidemic, he said. “People who are addicted find it an easy way to get money for drugs,” Andersen said.
Recently, police made two arrests in Forest Hill after someone reported two people pulling door handles Oct. 11 on Beth Bridge Circle.
Jonathan J. Klein, 28, of the 400 block of Dellcrest Drive in Forest Hill, was charged with two counts of rogue and vagabond and one count of carrying a concealed dangerous weapon; Andersen said it was a large knife.
Pamela M. Frye, 28, of Baltimore County, was also charged with two counts of rogue and vagabond.
Both Klein and Frye were both released on their own recognizance. Neither had attorneys listed in electronic court records.
Andersen said it is not clear whether Klein and Frye are connected to the incidents in Fallston, but said police have “not noticed a significant number of thefts from autos since Oct. 11,” when they were arrested.
Anyone with additional information about the string of thefts in Fallston should contact the sheriff’s office at 410-692-7880 with tips.
Incidents
Here are a list of incidents being investigated by the sheriff’s office and Maryland State Police in the Fallston area.
- Aug. 8-9, 2200 block Hampshire Drive, attempted burglary
- Aug. 9-10, 2100 block Lippizan Court, theft from auto
- Aug. 10, 2100 block Brookhaven Court, theft from auto
- Aug. 10, 900 block Waters Avenue, theft from auto
- Aug. 11, Guyton and Bottom roads, theft from auto
- Aug. 15-16, 2500 block Burgundy Drive, theft from auto
- Aug. 20, 2200 block Hampshire Drive, theft from auto
- Aug. 24, 1800 block Parkvue Road, theft from auto
- Aug. 26-27, 2100 Appaloosa Drive, theft from auto
- Aug. 27, 1500 block Ryan Road, theft from auto
- Aug. 27-28, 2400 block Putnam Road, theft from auto
- Aug. 30-31, 2000 block Oakmont Road, burglary
- Sept. 2, 2500 block Port Lane, assault
- Sept. 6, 2000 block Pearl Stone Drive, theft from auto
- Sept. 9-10, 2100 block Givenswood Drive, vandalism
- Sept. 14-16, 2100 block Roundhill Road, theft from auto
- Sept. 15, 2100 block Roundhill Road, theft from auto
- Sept. 19-20, 2000 block Pleasantville Road
- Sept. 25-26, 1600 block Fallston Road, theft from auto
- Sept. 29-30, 1500 block Ryan Road, theft from auto
- Oct. 2, 1700 block Oakmont Road, theft from auto
- Oct. 2, 1700 block Oakmont Road, theft from auto
- Oct. 3, 2100 block Putnam Road, theft from auto