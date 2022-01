Super Plungers Rick Moore, left, and Bob LeCompte, right, join new friends and fellow plungers Tressa Andrews, and Stacey Hull as they warm up a bit after one of their plunges in the frigid water to help raise money for Special Olympics Maryland during the plunge event at the Fallston Volunteer Fire Company's main station on Carrs Mill Road Saturday, January 15, 2022. Moore is from Pasadena and LeCompte is from Columbia, they traveled to Fallston Saturday to join in the pre-plunge event and support their fellow Super Plungers. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)