Fallston Middle School students take pledge to be smoke and vape free on World No Tobacco Day

Students from Fallston Middle School took a pledge to stay smoke and vape free on Tuesday, which was World No Tobacco Day.

On May 27, representatives from the American Heart Association of Greater Maryland and the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health gave a presentation at the school focused on the dangers of vaping, including addressing the myth that vaping is a safe alternative to traditional tobacco, how one vape pod contains as much addictive nicotine as an entire pack of cigarettes, along with other unhealthy chemicals, and marketing tactics companies are using to attract young people to start vaping.

Advertisement

After returning to school following the Memorial Day holiday, students were asked to take a smoke- and vape-free pledge by signing their name on a banner that will be displayed in the school.

In June, several students from Fallston Middle will talk about their experiences with vaping during a virtual community conversation hosted by the University of Maryland Medical System called “Let’s Talk About Health.” The conversation will also include information for parents who want to arm themselves with information about the youth vaping epidemic before talking to their child.

Advertisement

The virtual session is free and open to the public. Visit umms.org/letstalk to register and learn more.

Vaping has become an epidemic in the U.S., particularly among teens, and more than 3,500 youths start vaping every day, according a spokesperson from the American Heart Association.