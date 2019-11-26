The developer of Fallston Village Center at the busy intersection of Routes 1 and 152 is proposing to add 51,000 square feet to the existing complex.
The expansion project, which will include new buildings as well as additions to the existing one, was approved Nov. 19 by Harford’s associate zoning hearing examiner, Robert G. Cassilly.
The approval was required because Fallston Village is an Integrated Community Shopping Center, which is permitted as a special development in a B3 general business district.
Developer Michael Euler called Fallston Village a lifestyle or neighborhood center, not a shopping center. Formerly known as the Fallston Mall, it is home to Harvest Fare supermarket, Horizon Cinemas, Ace Hardware and Uncle’s Hawaiian Grinds restaurant, among other businesses.
“We basically didn’t put shopping in the shopping center. We went after the lifestyle stuff — hair, dog grooming, liquor, food, movies," Euler said. “There’s nothing really like a hat store, a shoe store — that’s all internet driven. Our hope is that all our tenants are internet-proof.”
The businesses there are doing well, he said, some exceeding what he expected.
"We have more tenants like that that would like to be at that corner,” Euler said.
The expansion would add nearly half an acre to the 13.77-acre property, zoned B3 general business, and 51,012 square feet of building space in three new buildings and expansion of one already there, according to the zoning decision.
A 10,000-square-foot building for general retail or services will front on Mountain Road and a 9,800-square-foot building behind it will be a day care center.
A 4,992-square-foot building is planned to front on Belair Road to replace the existing bank, which will be demolished. Euler said he isn’t sure what will go there, but the decision indicates the owners would like a fast-food restaurant.
The 10,744-square-foot courtyard between the buildings will be enclosed for retail and service use, while a two-story addition is proposed to the main structure.
“We want to add alongside of Harvest Fare with a two-story office and retail [building],” Euler said. “The purpose is to hide the rooftop units on the grocery store.”
The roof holds evaporators, coolers — everything that goes along with a grocery store operation. The items are needed, but we “can certainly build something taller and hide it,” he said.
Latest Harford County
“Every time we do something, we want to make it more attractive,” Euler said.