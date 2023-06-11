Fallston woman dies in single-vehicle car crash, Harford County Sheriff’s Office says

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A 35-year-old Fallston woman died Saturday in a single-vehicle car crash, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Courtney Beth Glock was driving a 2020 Hyundai Tucson around 10:15 p.m. east in the 1200 block of Walters Mill Road when the car struck a guardrail, overturned and caught on fire. Glock was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff deputies are investigating the cause of the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information on the incident is asked to call traffic detectives at 443-409-3324.