‘Fallen but never forgotten’: Harford sheriff’s deputies remembered on 5-year anniversary of their deaths

It was on the afternoon of Feb. 10, 2016, that Dailey, 52, approached 68-year-old David Evans in the crowded Panera Bread restaurant in the Boulevard at Box Hill shopping center in Abingdon. Evans had been reported to the police after family members learned he was back in Harford County after being on the run for nearly 20 years, Evans was suspected of shooting and wounding his ex-wife in the late 1990s, and his adult son said had a history of abusing, stalking and threatening her.