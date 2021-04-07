Second public hearing on proposed Fairview Farms solar power project in Harford County set for April 20

The county administration did introduce, and the Harford County Council passed last month, legislation that will allow community solar energy generating systems on select types of land in the county. At the December PSC hearing, the county’s then-planning director said the local legislation would provide more direct economic and environmental benefit to communities than larger-scale solar energy installations like the one proposed for Fairview Farms, and would allow them to be stealthily integrated into communities to minimize the drawbacks of solar power facilities.