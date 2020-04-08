xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
What are you wearing to stop the spread, Harford County? Send us a selfie of your homemade face covering or mask.

By Aegis staff
The Aegis
Apr 08, 2020 12:17 PM

Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages people wear face coverings in public settings like grocery stores, where social distancing techniques are more difficult, to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Because of the critical demand for surgical masks and N95 respirators for healthcare workers and first responders, the CDC has recommended the cloth face coverings for the general public be fashioned from household items such as t-shirts, bandannas, tea towels or other common materials.

We want to see what you are using to cover your face. Snap a selfie of yourself wearing your homemade mask or face covering and send it to news@theaegis.com along with your name and where you live, and we may use it in a photo gallery or upcoming edition of The Aegis.

Learn how to make a face mask or covering from household materials here.

