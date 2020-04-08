What are you wearing to stop the spread, Harford County? Send us a selfie of your homemade face covering or mask.

Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages people wear face coverings in public settings like grocery stores, where social distancing techniques are more difficult, to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
Because of the critical demand for surgical masks and N95 respirators for healthcare workers and first responders, the CDC has recommended the cloth face coverings for the general public be fashioned from household items such as t-shirts, bandannas, tea towels or other common materials.
