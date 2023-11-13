Deer Creek Chorale ‘Fabric of Gratitude’ concert

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Deer Creek Chorale will perform its fall concert “Fabric of Gratitude,” on Sunday at 4 p.m. at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Hickory. This marks the premier of a new commissioned work of the same name by Robert Cohen and a collaboration with the Flying Geese Quilt Guild.

The Flying Geese Quilt Guild will be raffling off quilts made by its members that incorporate the concept of gratitude.

What people are most grateful for? The question was posed to choir members last spring and their responses are a part of the commissioned music and the quilt pieces being presented.

“The program will feature selections reflecting our collective blessings,” said Melissa Sweeney, director of administration for the chorale, in an email. “The church will be decorated with the beautiful quilts and the sanctuary will be filled with music from many time periods, styles and in various languages performed by the Deer Creek Chorale and Deer Creek Youth Choir.”

Leading the chorale will be Martha Banghart, artistic director; Greg Arment, assistant director; Michael Semancik, guest conductor. Leading the youth choir will be Julie Culotta, artistic director, and Stacey Scarff, assistant director. Roy L. Belfield Jr., will be the accompanist.

Each season, Deer Creek Chorale selects a charity to support. This year’s charitable partner is LASOS, an organization in Harford County that provides critical resources needed to support integration into American society for non-native English-speaking residents.

“I’m so proud of all that the Deer Creek Chorale accomplishes ever year,” said Banghart in a statement. “This group has become like a family to me. We work together to achieve artistic excellence while fostering lifelong friendships.”

Concert tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, $10 for students and free for ages 5 and younger, and can be purchased at deercreekchorale.org.

The church is located at 533 E. Jarrettsville Road in Forest Hill.