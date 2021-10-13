Improperly disconnected stove, lit candle caused Sunday home explosion in Edgewood, fire marshal’s office says

The Office of the State Fire Marshal reported Wednesday that Markley had improperly disconnected his gas stove, allowing the home to fill with natural gas, and lit a candle. Markley told investigators he had disconnected the stove in preparation for a new range to be delivered Monday. Markley was in the rear bedroom of his home during the initial blast. He was able to get out from the remains of the house, where bystanders assisted him, the office reported.