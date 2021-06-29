Ernest Burke statue unveiling | PHOTOS

The long-awaited statue of Havre de Grace native and Negro League baseball player Ernest Burke was officially unveiled Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Tydings Park. The statue created by sculptor Austen Brantley, sits near the gazebo in the park with a pair of stadium seats as part of the installation for folks to sit in and enjoy the artwork and the wonderful view.
Mrs. Camay Calloway Murphy, Chairman for the memorial statue committee, proudly displays a thumbs up as she stands next to the Negro League baseball player Ernest Burke statue after the unveiling ceremony at Tydings Park in Havre de Grace Saturday June 26, 2021.
Ray Banks, right, from the Hubert V. Simmons Museum of Negro Leagues Baseball, talks about the 100th anniversary jacket presented to sculptor Austen Brantley during teh unveiling ceremony for the statue dedicated to Havre de Grace native and Negro League baseball player Ernest Burke in Tydings Park in Havre de Grace Saturday June 26, 2021.
Sculptor Austen Brantley, second from right, is joined by a few former Negro League players and supporters after unveiling the statue he created for A Negro League baseball player Ernest Burke in Tydings Park in Havre de Grace Saturday June 26, 2021.
A plaque next to the statue descibes a brief history of Havre de Grace native and Negro League baseball player Ernest Burke in Tydings Park in Havre de Grace Saturday June 26, 2021.
Sculptor Austen Brantley poses for a few photos after unveiling the statue he created for Negro League baseball player and Havre de Grace native Ernest Burke in Tydings Park in Havre de Grace Saturday June 26, 2021.
Former Negro League player Luther Atkinson snaps a few photos of the Ernest Burke statue as he joins fellow Negro League players and others to celebrate the unveiling of the statue for Havre de Grace native and Negro League baseball player Ernest Burke in Tydings Park in Havre de Grace Saturday June 26, 2021.
John Carroll School student Maya Millsape performs the national anthem as the ceremony for the statue unveiling of Negro League baseball player Ernest Burke gets underway at Tydings Park in Havre de Grace Saturday June 26, 2021.
Sculptor Austen Brantley, right, poses for a few photos with Valerie Hester, daughter of Ernest Burke after unveiling the statue for Negro League baseball player and Havre de Grace native Ernest Burke in Tydings Park in Havre de Grace Saturday June 26, 2021.
Former Negro League and Major League baseball player Pedro Sierra, one of several players on hand, stands to be recognized during the statue unveiling ceremony for Negro League baseball player Ernest Burke in Tydings Park in Havre de Grace Saturday June 26, 2021.
Maj. Gen. Mitchell Kilgo takes a few moments to speak about the importance of the Ernest Burke statute for young folks during the statue unveiling ceremony for the Negro League baseball player Ernest Burke statue in Tydings Park in Havre de Grace Saturday June 26, 2021.
Former Baltimore Oriole Al Bumbry was one of the many special guests on hand for the ststue unveiling for Negro League baseball player Ernest Burke at Tydings Park in Havre de Grace Saturday June 26, 2021.
Folks gather to snap a few photos of sculptor Austen Brantley as he stands next to the statue he created for Negro League baseball player and Havre de Grace native Ernest Burke in Havre de Grace's Tydings Park Saturday June 26, 2021.
Sculptor Austen Brantley takes a moment to look at the statue as he poses for a few photos after unveiling the statue he created for Negro League baseball player and Havre de Grace native Ernest Burke in Tydings Park in Havre de Grace Saturday June 26, 2021.
Folks gather in Tydings Park in Havre de Grace Saturday June 26, 2021 for the long awaited statue unveiling for Negro League baseball player and Havre de Grace native Ernest Burke.
Folks gather near the statue of Negro League baseball player and Havre de Grace native Ernest Burke as they anxiously await the unveiling in Tydings Park in Havre de Grace Saturday June 26, 2021.
Mrs. Camay Calloway Murphy, Chairman for the memorial statue committee, takes a few moments to talk about the long process and offers many thanks to those involved in making the Ernest Burke statue a reality duirng the ceremony for the statue unveiling in Tydings Park in Havre de Grace Saturday June 26, 2021.
Wearing their Negro League baseball legends shirt, a man takes in the ceremony for the Negro League baseball player Ernest Burke statue unveiling ceremony at Tydings Park in Havre de Grace Saturday June 26, 2021.
Sculptor Austen Brantley, left, stands with Maj. Gen mitchell Kilgo after the unveiling of the Ernest Burke statue in Tydings Park in Havre de Grace Saturday June 26, 2021.
Peter Brooks performs the Native American anthem as part of the ceremony for Negro League baseball player Ernest Burke's memorial statue unveiling at Tydings Park in Havre de Grace Saturday June 26, 2021.
(Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)