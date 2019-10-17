The projects include: two new hotels in Aberdeen, the La Quinta Inn & Suites on West Bel Air Avenue and the Fairfield Inn on Barnett Lane, which are expected to generate a combined 50 new jobs; the 42,000 square-foot Stadium Town Centre commercial development near Ripken Stadium; an expansion of the parking areas at the new Bel Air Auto Auction facility in Riverside; a 15,000 square-foot facility expansion by Chesapeake Spice Co. in Belcamp; and a new 25,000 square-foot office building in the Swan Creek Village Center off of Route 40 in Havre de Grace, which is expected to generate at least 30 new jobs, according to Parrish.