Harford County dedicates its first county-owned EMS station

Harford County now owns its first emergency medical services station.

The North Harford station, at 50 Pylesville Road, will have space for an ambulance and special operations equipment, such as a water rescue boat, according to a county news release.

The station will also have an underground 30,000-gallon water tank to serve local fire companies in the more rural northern part of the county, which doesn’t have as many fire hydrants.

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman joined other county officials Nov. 22 to dedicate the station.