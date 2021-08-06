43-acre forest in the midst of Harford County development envelope, put under permanent conservation easement

“I spent the next 30 years going through the woods and cutting the pernicious things,” he said. “We would prune around the ash and oak saplings and as a result, over the years, we have speeded up plant succession quite considerably and the land has gone back to its original condition after having been a farm. It’s been a long proposition for us, and my family has been invested in that land both as labor and enjoyment for a great many years.”