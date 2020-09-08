Emmorton Elementary teacher Tina Purtell welcomes her fourth graders to their first day of Harford County’s virtual school year

Tina Purtell has set up a room in her house to resemble a classroom as much as possible — decorations with inspirational sayings such as “you were born to shine,” a wall hanging bearing pictures of her 21 students, even a comfortable chair in one corner for reading aloud sessions.
Purtell wants her Emmorton Elementary School fourth graders have an experience that is as close to being in school as they can get, even though Harford County students are learning online for the first half of this school year.
“I’m just trying to keep it as close to what it would look like in a school, in a classroom, virtually so that they’re comfortable as we move forward,” Purtell said of her students shortly before they checked in for their class meeting Tuesday morning, the first day of the 2020-21 academic year for Harford County Public Schools.
“Today will be a big day of setting expectations and rules, because it is so different for the kids as well,” she added.
The students of HCPS, which serves more than 38,000 pupils, started the year virtually Tuesday, interacting with their teachers online either from home or a Learning Support Center — students who need to be in a safe place that has reliable internet service are spending their school days in such centers.
Classes of the final quarter of the previous school year were taught virtually as schools throughout Maryland closed in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and HCPS is doing virtual classes for the first semester of the current year as the pandemic continues.
Purtell, who teaches reading and language arts, is starting her sixth year at Emmorton and her 10th year with HCPS. She was a special educator at Meadowvale Elementary School in Havre de Grace before coming to Emmorton.
She praised the school system for conducting training for teachers during the summer, helping them get “up to speed with all of the different [online] learning platforms that we have available.”
Purtell checked in with her students at 9:30 a.m. sharp for their morning meeting through the Microsoft Teams video chat service. She was at her desk in the makeshift classroom in her Abingdon home, and the kids popped up on her computer screen, about eight to nine at a time — Purtell was able to interact with students at their homes and in the Learning Support Center simultaneously.
“Good morning, fourth grade friends,” Purtell told the students.
She held up a paper strip with Microsoft Teams control icons, showing the students what buttons to click to raise their hands to be recognized and to mute or un-mute their computer microphones. She encouraged the students to un-mute when speaking and remain muted when not, so background noises would not distract the class, and students would not be talking over each other.
The students also could interact with her or their peers using the Teams text chat feature, although students are encouraged to use the chat only when doing activities such as independent group work, rather than send each other messages during class time.
“We want them to have the socialization aspect, but we also need them to understand that it’s a learning tool,” she said before the classroom meeting.
The fourth graders started by saying the Pledge of Allegiance, with Purtell indicating that “everyone can un-mute their microphones and say the Pledge of Allegiance with me.”
Purtell then talked with her students, employing ice breakers such as a joke about what a computer does for lunch.
“It has a byte, of course!” she said.
She also explained the schedule for the morning, which included an hourlong classroom meeting, then about 30 minutes for independent activity, followed by a 15-minute break so the students could get away from their screens. The fourth graders also had a “special” class scheduled for Tuesday, which was media, as well as recess and lunch periods.
Purtell asked her students to indicate whether they do not want to be back at school or if they are brimming with excitement about being back. She encouraged them to “be honest — you won’t hurt my feelings.”
Some students said they do not feel like they are in school, learning virtually rather than together in a classroom. Purtell acknowledged their feelings, noting that her job is to make the situation “the best that it can be.”
“We’re still learning and being the best Emmorton Eagles,” she said, stressing that “we are all friends in this class, and we are all going to help each other work through virtual learning.”
Purtell showed a video reading of the book “A Little Spot Learns Online” by Diane Alber, giving the students tips about how to be successful with virtual learning.
The tips include eating before class, dressing comfortably, sitting upright in a chair, making sure they are organized and have the correct supplies, as well as logging in at least 5 minutes before class time in case of any technical issues, as well as to show respect for their teacher and classmates, according to the story.
Purtell reiterated Alber’s recommendations, and she and the students discussed what rules from the classroom also apply to a virtual learning environment, such as following directions quickly, raising one’s hand before speaking and asking permission to leave their seats.
She encouraged them to “make smart choices to keep your dear teacher happy.”
Purtell dismissed the students to work independently, by putting details about themselves on their “All About Me” pages in HCPS’s ItsLearning platform, where assignments are posted.
“We’re going to get in the swing of things and we’re going to make the best of it, and hopefully one day, soon, we’ll be back in the classroom together,” she said.
Projecting positive attitudes
Purtell emphasized staying positive for her students as they adapt to virtual learning, but she acknowledged it comes with challenges. She noted that one of her strengths as a teacher is building relationships with her students in the classroom, and that the first days of the school year are very important for building a rapport with them. She said she feels the connections students make with their friends and their teacher are “what helps them learn and grow.”
She works to make her class a caring and nurturing place, noting that “I want kids to feel supported in my classroom, and I want them to feel the same thing virtually.”
It is harder for Purtell as a parent, as her son, Brendan, is starting his senior year at Bel Air High School. He is missing out on senior year experiences, including his final season playing football for the Bobcats. His older brother, now a student in the HVAC trade program at Harford Community College, is a 2019 graduate of Bel Air, and the brothers played on the football team together while both were in high school.
She said her family is “trying to make the most of it,” staying upbeat and celebrating “what we do have, what we have had” in the past. Purtell does not want negativity to filter down to her students, because if it does, “that’s going to impact their desire to learn.”
“It’s going to be more of a challenge this year, but I don’t think it’s something that’s impossible,” she said of virtual learning.