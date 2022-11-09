Elkton bowling alley fire Friday results in $3 million in damages

A bowling alley fire in Cecil County has resulted in $3 million in losses, according to a news release from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

About 35 firefighters, mainly from Singerly Fire Company in Elkton, responded at around 3 a.m. Friday to Elk Lanes in Elkton after its fire alarm system went off. The fire took about 90 minutes to control.

Advertisement

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials believe the fire started in the building’s mechanical room, but the cause is under investigation. Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted deputy fire marshals with the investigation, as is protocol for large commercial building fires, according to the release.