xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Harford government, BGE make electric car charging stations available to public around the county

By
The Aegis
Jul 16, 2020 3:22 PM
Pictured at the electric vehicle charging station at the Harford County Government administration building in Bel Air are, from left, front row: BGE representative Andrew Varney; Billy Boniface, chief advisor to Harford County Executive Glassman; County Executive Barry Glassman; BGE representatives Chanel Rhoads-Reed and Joe Picarelli; Back Row: BGE representatives Kristy Fleischmann Groncki and Ammanuel Moore.
Pictured at the electric vehicle charging station at the Harford County Government administration building in Bel Air are, from left, front row: BGE representative Andrew Varney; Billy Boniface, chief advisor to Harford County Executive Glassman; County Executive Barry Glassman; BGE representatives Chanel Rhoads-Reed and Joe Picarelli; Back Row: BGE representatives Kristy Fleischmann Groncki and Ammanuel Moore. (Courtesy photo)

As Harford County residents begin to drive more as pandemic restrictions are loosened, six electric vehicle charging stations on county property are available to the public, the administration announced Thursday.

Two fast charging stations were built at the county administration building in Bel Air along with four other chargers in Fallston.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Baltimore Gas and Electric Company installed the charging stations — at no cost to the county — to give electric vehicle users round-the-clock access to charging stations, according to a news release from the county. The company owns, maintains and monitors the charging stations.

County spokesperson Cindy Mumby said the stations were installed when fewer people were going out in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
Advertisement

The two fast charging stations at the Harford County Government administration building at 220 S. Main St. in Bel Air are in the southwest corner of the parking lot and will fully charge a vehicle in about 30 minutes.

[More Maryland news] Harford schools will have virtual learning through late January, with limited space open for internet access, staff support

The other four at the Veronica “Roni” Chenowith Activity Center in Fallston are not as speedy; vehicles will require approximately four hours to charge on them, according to the statement.

The cost per kilowatt hour from the chargers in Bel Air is 34 cents, while Fallston’s power stations charge 18 cents a kilowatt hour.

There are three ways to pay for a charge, two of which require a Greenlots account. Greenlots, an EV charging company, is owned by Shell. Users can either scan the QR code on the charge with the Greenlots app on their phone, tap a Greenlots RFID card against the charger, or call an 800-number on the charger and provide credit card information.

There are not credit card scanners on the chargers, county spokesperson Cindy Mumby said.

“We’re proud to join the network of charging stations for EV drivers in Harford County and support clean energy solutions to protect our environment,” County Executive Barry Glassman said in the news statement.

[More Maryland news] Here’s what a ‘hybrid’ return to school might look like in Carroll County

Harford County government owns one electric vehicle, a 2019 Chevy Bolt, that costs about $20 to charge on the Bel Air stations. It has a 230-mile range on a single charge.

Though the stations keep the county’s electric vehicle topped-off, the purpose of allowing BGE to place the chargers on county property was to give electric vehicle owners access to power, Mumby said.

Latest Harford County

Both sites have been operational since May 5, she said.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement