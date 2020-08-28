Harford Board of Elections to host online Q&A at noon today

The local board’s proposal would set up Election Day voting centers at nine of Harford County’s high schools — all except Joppatowne High — along with Old Post Road, Riverside, Joppatowne, Dublin and Forest Lakes elementary schools. During election day, early voting centers at McFaul Activity Center, the Edgewood Rec Center, Aberdeen Activity Center and Jarrettsville Fire Hall would also be open for a total of 18 centers.