Harford Board of Elections to host online Q&A at noon today

The Harford County Board of Elections will host a Q&A from noon to 1 p.m. Friday to answer questions about the election, the board announced on Facebook.
Links to the livestream panel, “Tea with the Harford County BOE,” is posted on the board’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/HarfordVotes. The panel will start with frequently asked questions, then the board will address questions about the general election.
Earlier this week, the county board met to vote on 18 voting centers to be opened on Election Day, including four early voting sites.
The local board’s proposal would set up Election Day voting centers at nine of Harford County’s high schools — all except Joppatowne High — along with Old Post Road, Riverside, Joppatowne, Dublin and Forest Lakes elementary schools. During election day, early voting centers at McFaul Activity Center, the Edgewood Rec Center, Aberdeen Activity Center and Jarrettsville Fire Hall would also be open for a total of 18 centers.
The voting sites are subject to approval by the state board of elections, possibly as soon as today. Registered Harford County voters can cast ballots at any of voting centers, regardless of where they live in the county.
For a typical election, Harford would have 63 polling places and voters would go to their assigned precinct.