Harford County no longer in need of election judges for November

The Harford County Board of Elections announced Wednesday that it has a sufficient number of judges for the election in November.
The board said its training classes for election judges are completely full and it would no longer accept applications for judge positions. Over 1,800 county citizens applied to fill the positions to staff 14 voting centers on election day and four early voting centers, which will be open from Oct. 26 through Nov. 3.
“A HUGE thank you to the citizens of Harford County for wanting to do their part. Even if you can’t be an election judge this time, reach out to us in 2022 for the next round!” the board wrote in a social media post.
Harford County’s acting election director Kimberley Slusar said the board has seen an influx of younger people wishing to volunteer as election judges this year.
Slusar did not know if the flexibility of working from home some people have had during the pandemic contributed to the turn out of new volunteers, but said the board “[appreciates] the huge response.”
There are 326 confirmed judges from the primary that are returning, she said, and any drop outs will be filled with surplus volunteers. Usually by this point, the board has all the judges it needs.
Earlier this year, election judges across the state were reneging on their agreement to work at the polls on election day in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
In Harford County, 400 confirmed judges opted out of serving in the presidential election. Many of the judges were older and at higher risk for a serious COVID-19 infection.
This year, Maryland is employing voting centers instead of traditional voting precincts. Any county resident — regardless of their precinct — can cast a ballot at any of the centers.
The Maryland State Board of Elections approved the Harford board’s plan to host early voting centers at McFaul Activity Center, the Edgewood Rec Center, the Aberdeen Activity Center and the Jarrettsville Fire Hall, and election day voting centers at 14 other locations for a total of 18 places to vote on Nov. 3. Five drop-boxes will also be available at early voting sites and Harford’s board of elections headquarters at 133 Industry Lane in Forest Hill.
Normally, Harford opens 63 polling places on election day, which would have taken 816 judges to staff, Slusar previously told The Aegis.
In-person Election Day voting centers
The following 18 locations have been approved to be used for in-person voting centers on Nov. 3. Anyone who is registered to vote in Harford County can cast a ballot at one of these locations on Election Day, regardless of where they live. The locations are subject to approval by the state board of elections.
- Aberdeen Activity Center, 7 Franklin St., Aberdeen
- Aberdeen High School, 251 Paradise Road, Aberdeen
- Bel Air High School, 100 Heighe St., Bel Air
- C. Milton Wright High School, 1301 N. Fountain Green Road, Bel Air
- Dublin Elementary School, 1527 Whiteford Road, Street
- Edgewood High School, 2415 Willoughby Beach Road, Edgewood
- Edgewood Recreation Center, 1980 Brookside Drive, Edgewood
- Fallston High School, 2301 Carrs Mill Road, Fallston
- Forest Lakes Elementary School, 100 Osborne Parkway, Forest Hill
- Harford Tech High School, 200 Thomas Run Road, Bel Air
- Havre de Grace High School, Lewis Lane, Havre de Grace
- Jarrettsville Fire Hall, 3825 Federal Hill Road, Jarrettsville
- Joppatowne Elementary School, 407 Trimble Road, Joppa
- McFaul Activity Center, 525 W. Macphail Road, Bel Air
- North Harford High School, 211 Pylesville Road, Pylesville
- Old Post Road Elementary School, 2706 Philadelphia Road, Abingdon
- Patterson Mill High School, 85 Patterson Mill Road, Bel Air
- Riverside Elementary School, 211 Stillmeadow Drive, Joppa
Early voting centers
Four early voting centers will be open in Harford County from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 26 through Nov. 2. Pending state approval, the early voting centers will be the McFaul Activity Center, Edgewood Rec Center, Aberdeen Activity Center and Jarrettsville Fire Hall.
Mail-in/drop box voting
Voters who requested a mail-in ballot must have their request received (not just mailed) by Tuesday, Oct. 20. You can request a mail-in ballot online via the State Board of Elections website or use the application all Marylander voters should receive in the mail.
Once you’ve received and filled out your mail-in ballot, you can return it in the mail or place it in a ballot drop box. Drop boxes will be set up at the four early voting sites as well as the Harford County Board of Elections offices at 133 Industry Lane in Forest Hill. Additional drop boxes may be placed at other locations, depending on availability.
Register to vote
You can register to vote online through the Board of Elections. When you register, you can also request a vote-by-mail ballot if you don’t want to cast an in-person ballot. You can also print out an application and mail it to your designated local elections board. It can also be dropped off in-person. If you can’t print it out, other local boards and state offices have applications.
The deadline to register online for Election Day is Oct. 13. After that deadline, you’ll have to go in person to an early-voting center or do it Election Day.