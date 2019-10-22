Two years after Pete and Ramsey Eisenhauer bought Chesapeake Harley Davidson in Darlington, the father-son owners wanted to do something for the community and this summer donated four motorcycles to local police agencies.
Three new Harley Davidson motorcycles were donated to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and one to Bel Air Police Department.
The Town of Bel Air and the police department honored the Eisenhauers and their comptroller, Brad Lankford, at Monday’s town meeting.
“It was amazing, we couldn’t turn it down” when Eisenhauer’s Chesapeake Harley Davidson offered to donate a motorcycle when Bel Air police approached the company about buying a new one, Bel Air Police Chief Charles Moore said. “Thank you for your gracious, gracious donation. We can’t say the value we get out of this.”
The Eisenhauers bought the dealership from Steve Ramsey two years ago. It’s their second dealership. Ramsey runs the Darlington store while Pete travels between it and their first dealership, in Mansfield, Pennsylvania, Pete Eisenhauer said.
“We really like the area, we really like the dealership, the community,” Pete Eisenhauer said. “It’s a great location, a great area with a large population of motorcycles.”
Each motorcycle is valued at about $17,000, Lankford said. He worked for the Ramseys for 27 years and transitioned with the sale of the dealership.
Pete Eisenhauer said they wanted to support local police.
“We’re proud of the police department and the job they do,” he said. “It’s a great way to support them and we like to see them on Harley Davidsons.”
The department approached Eisenhauer’s about buying a new motorcycle to replace its older model that was more than 10 years old, Officer First Class John Ganovski said.
“It was outdated, getting old with its safety features,” Ganovski said.
When they did, the Eisenhauers offered to donate a second bike to make the motorcycle unit “more effective,” Eisenhauer said.
Bel Air took possession of the new motorcycle in July, but only got it on the road around Oct. 1 once it was striped and fitted with emergency lights, he said.
Bel Air has four officers — Ganovski, Officer First Class Gordon Hunt, Cpl. James Farrell and Sgt. Henry Marchesani — trained to operate the four bikes.
In addition to a proclamation from the commissioners, Lankford and the Eisenhauers were presented with polo shirts for them and all of the dealership’s employees with the dealership’s name and the department’s motor wings logo.
In September, the Eisenhauers and Lankford presented the Sheriff’s Office with its three bikes.
“Today, we thanked Eisenhauer’s Chesapeake Harley-Davidson for their recent donation of three 2019 Harley Davidson Electra Glide police motorcycles,” the Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page. “These awesome community members are helping us make a difference and giving us the tools we need to keep you safe.”