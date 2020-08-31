Baltimore County man charged in connection to Edgewood vehicle fire was allegedly aggravated by racial slur

Deputy state fire marshals have charged a Baltimore County man with setting fire to a car in Edgewood over the summer; court documents state he set fire to the car over a dispute with its owner’s husband, who had allegedly called him a racial slur.
Vernon Antwan Mosley, 41, of Nottingham, is charged with second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning and malicious destruction of property. He was held without bond Thursday but released on his own recognizance the next day after a bail review hearing, according to electronic court records. Altogether, the charges carry a maximum sentence of 28 years and/or fines north of $37,000.
The Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company discovered a Hyundai Santa Fe burning on the 900 block of Olive Branch Court on July 17 at approximately 1:30 a.m., according to the fire marshal’s office. Firefighters were able to control the blaze in minutes, and the fire marshal’s office began investigating.
Law enforcement identified Mosley from distinctive sneakers he was wearing, which were captured on video the night the car burned and found on the rear steps of his residence, according to documents filed in Harford County District Court.
Interviewed by Harford County Sheriff’s deputies, Mosley explained that he and the car owner’s husband were in a dispute; the husband threatened to beat Mosley’s son up and called him a racial epithet for African-Americans, according to the documents. Mosley insisted that nobody else was involved in the alleged arson.
“Put everything on me,” he told a senior deputy state fire marshal interviewing him.
Mosley also dropped a cigarette in the area just before he lit the car on fire, the documents state. The cigarette was tested and compared to another.
“The major contributor of DNA from the cigarette from the crime scene, matched the DNA from the cigarette dropped by Mosley,” the documents state.
Mosley is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 28, according to electronic court records.
Court records do not list an attorney for Mosley. A message left at a number for Mosley listed in the charging documents was not immediately returned.