Edgewood families gifted turkey dinners days before Thanksgiving

The donation gives Amber and Jerome Pleasant one fewer thing to think about in a fraught year. The couple has five children, two with Li-Fraumeni Syndrome — a rare mutation in a gene that normally suppresses tumors, instead causing them. Jerome himself has the same condition and has had cancer four times, including his most recent bout in July, which spread to his eye and face, necessitating two surgeries, a bout of chemotherapy and six weeks of proton therapy. Amber, too, is a breast cancer survivor.