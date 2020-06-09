Edgewood woman accused of attempted murder after stabbing another woman held without bail

Angelina Christine Graziano told police she thought she had been punched until she saw the knife lying on the ground, court documents state.
Harford County Sheriff’s deputies responding to a Sunday stabbing in Edgewood found Graziano walking down Dearwood Court toward Candlewood Drive in a blood-soaked shirt and with a 10-inch gash to her neck, according to a statement of charges filed in Harford County District Court.
Graziano, 30, told deputies that “Kay” stabbed her, leaving the wound on the left side of her neck and a laceration above her left eye, the documents state. Witnesses described her as unsteady on her feet from blood loss.
Graziano was taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore to be treated for her injuries, the documents state. The deep cut to her neck required surgery, according to the document. Graziano was no longer in the hospital as of Tuesday, said Cristie Hopkins, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.
When detectives spoke to Graziano after surgery, she was able to identify Kyla Briana Denise Royster from a picture as the woman who stabbed her and “fled the scene in her dark colored vehicle,” the document states.
Neighbors had overheard Graziano and Royster, 23, of Edgewood, arguing over a man and $20, the documents states. Neighbors told police Royster was “losing” the fight, which is when she pulled the knife on Graziano, the document states.
Royster was arrested Monday and charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault. She is being held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center after a Tuesday bail review hearing. Court records did not list an attorney for Royster as of Tuesday.
Hopkins said a warrant for Royster was served in Baltimore County and she was arrested without incident.
Surveillance footage of the Windsor Valley housing complex showed a Nissan Altima zooming away from the scene immediately following the incident, according to charging documents. The car — later identified as Royster’s — was found on Ebbtide Drive in Edgewood with what appeared to be bloodstains on the steering wheel, gear shift, seat belt and interior door, the documents state. The vehicle was also missing a front hubcap, matching the car captured on video.
Also injured in the incident was Jamil Perry, who deputies found a short time after Graziano. He was taken to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air for treatment of minor injuries, according to police. Perry was injured trying to intervene in the fight, police said.
Hopkins said Royster and Graziano knew each other, leading investigators to believe this was not a random crime. Graziano and Perry also knew each other, police said.
The motive for the stabbing is still under investigation.