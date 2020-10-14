Man charged with attempted murder in connection to Tuesday night stabbing in Edgewood

An Edgewood man was arrested in connection to a stabbing Tuesday night, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.
Daniel Soloman Mason, 32, of the 100 block of Reider Court, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault in connection to the stabbing.
Mason is being held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office. A bail review hearing in District Court is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Deputies responded to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday for the report of a patient with a stab wound, the office reported.
There, they found Antoine Darrell Gaines, 35, of Baltimore, who told them he had been stabbed on Reider Court in Edgewood, police said. Gaines' injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Through their investigation, police said they learned that Gaines went to Reider Court to check on Mason, an acquaintance, earlier that evening. Gaines spoke with him, but Mason grew “agitated and confrontational,” according to the sheriff’s office. Gaines tried to leave, and Mason allegedly stabbed him in the upper body, the office reported.
Deputies found Mason at the residence Tuesday night and arrested him.
What Mason and Gaines said to each other before the alleged stabbing is part of the investigation, Kyle Andersen, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said Wednesday.