Harford County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible stabbing in the area of Route 24 and Edgewood Road that occurred Thursday afternoon.
One adult male has been transported to an area hospital, according to the sheriff’s office official Twitter account. The investigation is active and ongoing.
Edgewood Road is closed between Route 24 and Route 40 during the investigation. Police are asking people to avoid the area.
No additional information is available as of 2:30 p.m., Cristie Hopkins, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said in an email.
