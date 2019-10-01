Detectives investigating Sunday’s deadly shooting in Edgewood believe there are “multiple suspects” involved in the homicide, a sheriff’s office spokeswoman said Tuesday.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is now asking the public if they can provide additional information about the incident, the second fatal shooting in the Edgewood area in the past three months.
Earlier Tuesday, police identified the deceased as Deandre Sellers, a 27-year-old from Baltimore. No suspect information has been released.
Detectives have conducted multiple interviews following up on leads, Cristie Hopkins, director of media relations for the sheriff’s office, said Tuesday.
“At this time, they believe there were multiple suspects involved in the homicide,” she said. “We appreciate the members of the community that have been cooperative, but detectives feel as though there is more information out there that can bring this case to a close.”
Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 1900 block of Edgewater Drive for a report of a shooting around 7 p.m. Sunday.
When they arrived, deputies found Sellers suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, where he died from his injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Police believe Sellers was targeted. “For those in the neighborhood that were concerned for their safety... we believe this to be a targeted incident, with no greater safety concern to the community,” Hopkins said Monday.
Information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of a felony suspect could qualify for a reward up to $2,000, as determined by the Crime Stoppers Board of Director. Anonymous information can be provided by calling the Metro Crime Stoppers hotline, available 24-hours a day, toll free at 1-866-7LOCKUP.