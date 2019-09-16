Edgewood man wanted in connection with carjacking, also suspected in 2 rapes, police say

The man wanted in connection with a carjacking and an attempted carjacking in Edgewood Saturday is also suspected in two rapes — one earlier Saturday morning and one in August, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Devon Allen Odell Scott, 36, who is associated with an address in the 3000 block of Deepwater Way in Edgewood. In the warrant, he is charged with carjacking, kidnapping, armed robbery, robbery and first- and second-degree assault, according to Cristie Hopkins, director of media relations for the Sheriff’s Office.
“We are looking for the public’s assistance in locating him so the warrant can be served and he can be taken into custody,” Hopkins said. “In this case, because of the circumstances and level of violence, we felt it necessary to get his picture out to the public for assistance in locating him.”
Deputies were called around 3:20 p.m. Saturday to the parking lot of Food Lion in the 2200 block of Hanson Road in Edgewood. A 17-year-old woman told police said a man, later identified as Scott, approached her and asked her to call him a cab before he allegedly grabbed her arm and tried to get her into a vehicle, according to a news release from the Sheriffs’ Office.
The woman got away and called for help, police said.
Around 3:30 p.m., deputies received a second call from a woman in the 700 block of Monticello Court who said she was kidnapped from the same shopping center.
The 21-year-old woman said Scott approached her in the Food Lion parking lot, allegedly got into the passenger seat of her Chevrolet Traverse, pulled out a knife and forced her to drive to a nearby location, where Scott told her to stop, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
As Scott began to undress, the woman escaped and called 911. Scott fled in her car, police said.
“We can’t predict what would have happened had she not been able to get away,” Hopkins said.
Deputies and police dogs searched the area with assistance from the Maryland State Police helicopter. The victim’s vehicle was found but Scott was not, police said.
Overnight, investigators identified Scott as the suspect and got a warrant for his arrest.
As they were investigating the carjacking and attempted carjacking, detectives identified Scott as a suspect in a rape that occurred around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Hopkins said. He was also linked to a fourth victim in a rape that was reported in August.
Deputies were trying to get additional warrants against Scott, who had not been arrested as of early Monday afternoon.