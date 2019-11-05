A video of a fight Sunday at the Edgewood Popeyes fast food restaurant has gone viral, as a fight at another Maryland Popeyes over the chain’s popular chicken sandwich became deadly Monday night.
The Edgewood incident occurred at the Popeyes restaurant at 1011 Woodbridge Center Way.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office calls for services show deputies responded to the 1000 block of Woodbridge Center Way around 6:37 p.m. Sunday for a report of “employees fighting in the kitchen.”
No charges have been filed as a result of the incident as of Tuesday morning, said Cristie Hopkins, the director of media and public relations for the Harford sheriff’s office. Additional details were not immediately available, Hopkins said.
Kenyan K. Southers posted a video on his Facebook page around 6:04 p.m. Sunday, showing a man in a maroon hoodie going behind the counter and swinging at an employee. The two continue to fight into the kitchen and other parts of the restaurant.
The video does not show what led to the fight, but Southers wrote “this cashier was being real smart to people sayn all kinds of stuff to this lady ordering he called her stupid and her husband’/boyfriend jumped went over the [counter] and this happened.”
Messages sent to Southers on Facebook seeking comment were not immediately answered and phone number could not be located.
In his Facebook post, Southers wrote that he was waiting in line for the chain’s popular chicken sandwich, which Popeyes began selling again on Sunday. The sandwich was first introduced Aug. 12 and quickly sold out. Demand for the sandwich has caused long lines and hourslong waits across the county.
Southers wrote in response to comments on his initial post that the fight “wasnt even about the sandwich it was the employee being disrespectful to the wrong couple.. the place was just packed because of the sandwich being back."
Monday night at the Oxon Hill Popeyes, two men were waiting in line when one of the men accused the other of cutting in front of him in a line specifically for ordering chicken sandwiches, Prince George’s County police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan told news outlets. The fight then spilled outside where one of the men stabbed the other, according to police.
Police are still looking for the suspect and have called on him to surrender, Donelan added.