An arrest warrant has been issued for a 16-year-old suspected of shooting and killing a man in Edgewood early Friday morning, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.
Anthony Lamar Martin, of the 2900 block of Siwanoy Drive, is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Joshua Dwayne Crouse, 40, of Joppa, the sheriff’s office announced Monday.
Police said Martin should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call 911.
Deputies were on proactive foot patrol in the area of Edgewater Village around 3:20 a.m. Friday when they heard a gunshot from the area of Grempler Way and Brookside Drive, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded and found Crouse, in the road in the 1800 block of Grempler Way, the sheriff’s office said.
Medics from Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded and pronounced Crouse dead at 3:50 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.
It was at least the fourth fatal shooting in Edgewood this year.
Deandre Sellers, of Baltimore, was taken to the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
No arrests have been made in that incident. Police said they believe there were “multiple suspects” in that shooting.
In the early morning hours of July 4, a 15-year-old was shot and killed in the area of Eloise Lane and Brookside Drive, roughly the same area as Friday morning’s shooting.
Rahzir Martin Meyers, 18, of Abingdon, is charged with the murder of Khalil Lephonzo Johnson, of Edgewood. Police said the two were members of rival street gangs. Meyers is scheduled to stand trial in January.
On Feb. 10, a 34-year-old Joppa man was killed in Edgewood while making a food delivery in what police said they believed was an attempted robbery.
Timothy Wayne Youngquist was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Monticello Court. Medics took Youngquist to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Police, who were told three males were seen running away, searched the area but did not find any suspects. No arrests have been made in Youngquist’s shooting death, the sheriff’s office said.